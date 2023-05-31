HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Ceo Elon Musk Meets China's Industry Minister, Discusses Electric Cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets China's industry minister, discusses electric cars

By: AP
| Updated on: 31 May 2023, 15:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

China's industry minister met Tesla Ltd. CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday and the two discussed development of electric and “intelligent networked" vehicles, the ministry said. Musk joined a series of CEOs from global companies including Apple Inc. who have met with Cabinet officials or Premier Li Qiang, the top economic official, during visits to China this year following the lifting of anti-virus controls that blocked most travel into the country.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (L) shaking hands with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang during a meeting in Beijing. (AFP)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (L) shaking hands with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang during a meeting in Beijing.

The ruling Communist Party is trying to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy and reassure companies that have been rattled by anti-monopoly and data-security crackdowns, raids on consulting firms, U.S.-Chinese political tension and pressure to align their plans with the ruling party’s industry and economic development goals.

The industry minister, Jin Zhuanglong, and Musk “exchanged views on the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent networked vehicles," the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on its website. Its one-sentence statement gave no details.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing,
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, (REUTERS)
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing,
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, (REUTERS)

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car Logos?
PLAY NOW
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

China accounts for half of global electric vehicle sales and is the site of Tesla’s first factory outside the United States. On Tuesday, the foreign minister, Qin Gang, told Musk that China will “unswervingly promote high-level opening up" and create a “market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment," according to a government statement. “China’s development is an opportunity for the world," the statement said.

Li, the premier, delivered a similar message of reassurance in meetings in March with CEOs Tim Cook of Apple, Albert Bourla of Pfizer, Jakob Stausholm of Rio Tinto and Toshiaki Higashihara of Hitachi. Qin told Musk that China’s EV market “has broad prospects for development," according to the ministry statement.

Tesla opened the first wholly foreign-owned auto factory in China in 2019 after Beijing eased ownership restrictions to increase competition and speed up industry development.

The Chinese statement cited Musk as saying Tesla was willing to expand its business in China and “opposes decoupling," a reference to fears the world may split into multiple markets with incompatible products.

Tesla didn’t respond to requests by email for information about Musk’s visit to China. Musk also is the majority owner of social media platform Twitter, access to which is blocked in China by the ruling party's internet filters.

First Published Date: 31 May 2023, 15:17 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
ARNV Branded Bajaj Pulsar Body Cover, Built Water Resistant Fabric, Comes with Pocket Mirror and Belt (Grey)
Rs. 454 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city