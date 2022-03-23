HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Ceo Elon Musk Hands Over First Batch Of Germany Made Model Ys To Customers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hands over first batch of Germany-made Model Ys to customers

Tesla got the final go-ahead from German local authorities on March 4 to begin production in its new factory.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2022, 10:08 AM
Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.  (via REUTERS)
Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.  (via REUTERS)
Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.  (via REUTERS)
Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk personally oversaw the handing over of Made-in-Germany Model Ys to customers as the company officially started deliveries at its Gruenheide plant. This marks the start of the automaker's inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced. 

The handing over ceremony took placed amid loud music while 30 clients and their families got a first glimpse of their shining new vehicles through a neon-lit Tesla branded tunnel.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Musk addressed the fans, danced and joked with them too. "This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future".

These customers will receive the Model Y Performance trim priced at 63,990 euros. The EV offers a range of 514 kilometres. Tesla added that new orders from the factory will be delivered from April.

(Also read | This Tesla Model S Plaid tries to fly and reach space, fails miserably)

Though Musk had hoped to begin output from the factory eight months ago, licensing delays and local concerns around the plant's environmental impact delayed the whole process. The factory got the final go-ahead from local authorities on March 4 to begin production in Germany, provided it met conditions ranging from its water use to air pollution controls.

The plant opening happened on the same day as the top U. securities regulator urged a federal judge not to let Musk back out of an agreement requiring that his Twitter use be monitored. At full capacity, the factory will produce five lakkh electric vehicles annually. 

All this while, Tesla was forced to service European orders from Shanghai while it awaited its German licence. This added to rising logistics costs at a time when it was struggling with industry-wide chip shortages and other supply chain disruptions.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2022, 09:50 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility Tesla Model Y Model Y
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Great Wall, SAIC Motor tap into Thailand EV boost from government incentives
Great Wall, SAIC Motor tap into Thailand EV boost from government incentives
Mercedes to take legal responsibility for autonomous tech crashes
Mercedes to take legal responsibility for autonomous tech crashes
Tesla CEO Elon Musk hands over first batch of Germany-made Model Ys to customers
Tesla CEO Elon Musk hands over first batch of Germany-made Model Ys to customers
Will petrol, diesel rates hit new highs in India? Here are tell-tale signs
Will petrol, diesel rates hit new highs in India? Here are tell-tale signs
India can be hub for affordable EVs in future, says Skoda CEO
India can be hub for affordable EVs in future, says Skoda CEO

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city