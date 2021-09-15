Tata Safari Gold Edition teased ahead of reveal at 2021 IPL in UAE

Tata Safari is offered in a number of colour options but gold is what is likely to shine brightest of them all. Tata Motors recently took to its social media handle to give a glimpse of the Safari SUV Gold Edition which will be revealed at the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.

Tata Safari is the official partner of the 2021 IPL.

The cricket tournament, previously halted mid-way due to Covid-19 pandemic in India, will resume from September 19 and take place till October 15. Tata Motors, therefore, is expected to unveil the Safari Gold Edition soon and have the car prominently placed at the cricket venues. The new variant will likely get a High Street Gold colour scheme as previously seen on the Tata Altroz. The teaser video shows the label ‘Safari’ appearing out of golden-yellow sand, rightly setting the tone for its unveiling in UAE.

Tata Safari is currently available in the Indian market in as many as five colour schemes - Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey, Orcus White and Tropical Mist Adventure. The additional golden paint scheme could bolster the Safari lineup, giving the vehicle a more premium look and feel.