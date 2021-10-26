Tata Punch vs Nissan Magnite vs Renault Kiger: Variant-wise price comparison

With Tata Punch launched in India last week, a new player in the fiercely competitive sub-compact SUV arena has entered. With prices starting from ₹5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) of the new SUV, Tata Motors plans to reach a wider customer base across metro cities as well as smaller towns.

Tata Punch will face some stiff competition from Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger as both hold the position of affordable SUVs in the market. Tata Punch that comes in four variants named Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative is ready to take on Magnite's five variants XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium. Also, it will lock horns with Renault Kiger's four variants, RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ.

Here is a variant-wise price comparison between these three SUVs.

(Also read | Tata Punch or Tata Nexon? Pros and cons explained)

Tata Punch variant-wise pricing:

Calling the variants as Persona, Pure Persona being the base variant of Tata Punch, its price starts from ₹5.49 lakh. It is followed by Adventure Persona whose price stands at ₹6.39 lakh ( ₹6.99 lakh if AGS option is selected) and Accomplished which can cost one ₹7.29 lakh ( ₹7.89 lakh with AGS). The top-of-the-line variant Creative gets a price tag of ₹8.49 lakh ( ₹9.09 lakh with AGS).

(Also read | Tata Punch vs Maruti Swift, Ignis and Baleno: Variant-wise price comparison)

Nissan Magnite variant-wise pricing:

Nissan Mangnite that was launched last year in December, had an introductory price of ₹4.99 lakh with the cost of the top variant at ₹9.38 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). Till now, the SUV has undergone two price increases, earlier in April and the latest one coming into effect earlier this month.

When launched, the prices started with ₹4.99 lakh for the one-litre petrol variant XE followed by XL in the same category whose price stood at ₹5.99 lakh. This was followed by XV and XV Premium whose introductory prices in the one-litre petrol category stood at ₹6.68 lakh and ₹7.55 lakh respectively.

Prices of one-litre turbo petrol —XL, XV and XV Premium— variants during that time stood at ₹6.99 lakhs, ₹7.68 lakh and ₹8.45 lakh respectively. The prices of XL and XV models with the one-litre turbo petrol CVT were at ₹7.89 lakh and ₹8.58 lakh. The top-of-the-line XV Premium with the one-litre turbo petrol CVT had a price sticker of ₹9.35 lakh.

Nissan's latest hike has brought the price of the naturally-aspirated variants in the range of ₹6,000 to ₹17,000 while the price of the SUV's top-spec XV Premium and XV Premium Dual Tone has been raised by ₹17,000.

(Also read | Punch SUV to be one of 10 Tata EVs planned over next five years)

Renault Kiger variant-wise pricing:

Renault Kiger that was launched earlier this year, opened its books with the introductory price of ₹5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It has four variants - RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ and comes with two petrol engine options with a 1.0L naturally-aspirated motor and a 1.0L turbocharged engine.

The automaker increased the prices of the models after a few months of its launch. The latest prices RXE Energy MT and RXE Energy MT Dual Tone remain the same that is ₹5.45 lakh and ₹5.65 lakh respectively. However, the other variants observed a hike ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹33,000.

(Also read | Punch SUV to be one of 10 Tata EVs planned over next five years)

The revised price of Kiger RXT X-Tronic CVT Dual Tone and RXZ X-Tronic CVT Dual Tone stands at ₹8.80 lakh and ₹9.75 lakh respectively. The RXT Turbo MT Dual Tone variant of the Kiger SUV registered the biggest increase of ₹33,000 as the new price of the car now stands at ₹8.10 lakh compared to its previous ₹7.77 lakh.

The prices of RXT X-Tronic CVT and RXZ X-Tronic CVT variants of the Kiger SUV remained steady at ₹8.60 lakh and ₹9.55 lakh respectively.

Both Kiger and Magnite do not have a diesel variant on offer.