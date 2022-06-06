Tata Power partners Kolte-Patil Developers to set up EV charging infra

Tata Power has tied up with real estate company Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd (KPDL) to set up electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company has been at the forefront of helping India accelerate EV adoption by making it convenient for EV owners to charge and operate their battery-powered vehicles. The company believes that charging infrastructure plays a key role in adoption of EVs.

Under the partnership, Tata Power will use its technical prowess in the EV charging space while Kolte Patil Developers will make use of its wide client base across key metros cities. "(This) would undoubtedly pave the way for rapid adoption of electric vehicles," Gurinder Singh Sandhu, Chief - New Business Services at Tata Power, told PTI.

Rahul Talele, Group CEO of KPDL, said that the alliance with Tata Power will allow the company to further improve the quality of the lives of these cities residents in a more sustainable manner.

In a separate sustainable effort, Tata Power collaborated with Tata Motors to develop a 7 MWp solar rooftop project at the latter's manufacturing plant in Chikhali, Pune. This joint venture is the third phase of a joint 17 MWp on-site solar project developed by the two companies, of which 10 MWp has already been installed.

Recently, both the companies also signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for this solar project. The rooftop installation is collectively expected to generate 23 million units of electricity, mitigating 5.23 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide. The companies have said that this will be equivalent to planting 8.36 lakh trees over a lifetime.

