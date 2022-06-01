Tata Motors sells over 43,000 cars in May, sells more EVs than ever before

The share of Tata EVs in the overall sales has been on the rise even as the company ends the May on a strong note.

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced it had sold a total of 43,341 units of passenger vehicles in the country in the month of May. This is a 185% change from 15,181 units sold in May of 2021 when the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic had once again affected sales performance of India's automotive industry at large. While the overall sales performance of last month from Tata Motors is rather impressive, what is also worth nothing is that the figure includes 3,454 units of electric vehicles sold, the highest ever in a single month from the brand.

Tata Motors currently offers three pure electric models in the country and the list includes Nexon EV, Tigor EV and the recently-launched Nexon EV Max. Apart from this, the company recently also entered the CNG fray with the launch of Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG. Then there are some popular petrol and diesel-only models like Punch, Safari, Harrier and Nexon. Tata Motors claims that Nexon - the non-electric version - in fact, found more takers in one month in May than ever before although the company did not share the exact figures.

So while the ICE (internal combustion engine) portfolio of Tata Motors remains robust and has several relatively new products, it is interesting that EVs are also increasing share in the overall sales volumes.

Tata Motors also sold more commercial vehicles last month - 32,818, than it had in May of 2021 - 11,401. This makes for a 188 per cent rise in sales. Overall, the company sold 74,755 units last month as against 24,552 units in May of 2021.

As is with most manufacturers in the country and the world over, the road ahead continues to have its set of challenges. The semi-conductor shortage remains a concern and supply-chain disruptions, along with concerns over high input costs, are grey areas. But the Indian automotive industry continues to take heart from the fact that there is a strong order bank in the passenger vehicle segment for the popular brands and that overall demand remains positive.

