Tata Motors partners this battery maker for commercial vehicle battery solutions

The commercial vehicle use batteries will be co-branded with Tata Green Batteries and Tata Motors logo.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 17:03 PM
Home-grown automaker Tata Motors has partnered with Automotive battery manufacturer Tata AutoComp GY Batteries or Tata Green Batteries for battery buying and servicing in the commercial vehicle space. Under the partnership, Tata Motors' authorised dealerships and service stations will act as a one-stop service solutions for vehicle batteries across the country. This will allow Tata Green Batteries to be available for sale across the vast network of Tata Motors authorised dealerships and workshops.

The commercial vehicle use batteries will be co-branded with Tata Green Batteries and Tata Motors logo. Tata Green Batteries is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata AutoComp Systems and GS Yuasa Corporation of Japan. Apart from catering to leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Tata Green Batteries also has a significant presence in the aftermarket across segments such as passenger cars, utility and commercial vehicles.

(Also read | Tata Motors extends the Nexon portfolio with launch of new XM+ (S) variant)

The partnership between the two Tata group entities will ensure that customers across the country enjoy a hassle-free battery buying and service experience for all commercial vehicle consumers. “Tata Green Batteries has been one of the major OEM partners of Tata Motors for a long time with supplies to all major platforms of commercial vehicles," said Ravi Gupta, CEO at Tata Green Batteries.

Commercial vehicles have been witnessing an uptick in growth in the country. R Ramakrishnan, global head-customer care, commercial vehicle business unit at Tata Motors, said that customers today seek all-encompassing solutions for their vehicles. "With this strategic tie-up, Tata Motors' authorised dealerships and service stations will be one-stop service solutions for vehicle batteries pan-India. We are confident that this alliance will further strengthen a hassle-free experience for the consumers," Ramakrishnan said.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 17:02 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors commercial vehicles
