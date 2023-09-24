Tata Motors inaugurates its third vehicle scrapping facility in Surat

Tata Motors has announced that it opened its third registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in India on Saturday. Located in Surat, this new vehicle scrapping facility can recycle 15,000 vehicles every year, claimed the auto manufacturer in a media release. The vehicle manufacturer further stated that the new facility is named as Re.Wi.Re, which stands for Recycle with Respect. This new facility comes as the third such from the homegrown automobile manufacturer after Jaipur and Bhubaneswar.

Tata Motors has claimed in a statement that this new vehicle scrapping facility in Surat uses environmentally friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 15,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably every year. The automaker claimed to have joined hands with Shree Ambica Auto to set up this vehicle scrapping facility, which aims to scrap end-pf-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

Also Read : Auto dealers should also open vehicle scrapping facilities

Speaking about the launch of this new facility, PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer of Tata Motors, said that sustainability is the driving force and serves as the auto company's compass, guiding its vision and actions. He also said that the launch of the Re.Wi.Re. facility in Surat comes as part of the company's transformative journey towards responsible end-of-life vehicle scrapping. "With our globally benchmarked recycling processes, we aim to minimise waste for a brighter future. We are confident that these decentralised facilities will benefit our customers, foster economic growth, generate employment opportunities and fulfil the need of eco-friendly vehicle scrapping," he further added.

The automobile manufacturer further stated that the new vehicle scrapping centre comes as a cutting-edge facility. The Re.Wi.Re. is a purpose-built vehicle scrapping facility for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices, claimed the automaker. It claims to come as a fully digitalised facility equipped with dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, respectively. Also, all its operations are claimed as paperless. Additionally, the company has claimed that there are dedicated stations for safely dismantling various vehicular components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases.

First Published Date: