Tata Motors launches compact ambulance, claims easy manoeuvrability in city

Tata Motors on Friday launched Magic Express, its first product in the compact ambulance segment, with the promise of easy manoeuvrability that could be crucial while making its way in congested Indian city conditions. The Magic Express Ambulance is compliant with AIS 125 government norms for ambulance category and can seat five attendants, apart from the driver and the patient.

The automaker states that the ambulance is designed to specifically support medical and health-related services with a focus on speedy movement of patients requiring emergency care. Because of its compact dimensions, Tata Motors claims the Magic Express Ambulance can negotiate traffic conditions more effectively. "Tata Motors has been working closely with the medical fraternity to understand the requirements, and we have tailor-made a vehicle that perfectly ticks all the boxes when it comes to patient transportation," said Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV and PU, Tata Motors. "With the introduction of the Magic Express Ambulance, Tata Motors fulfils its commitment to provide the best healthcare mobility solutions."

The ambulance is equipped with AIS 125 certified retro reflective decals and a beacon light with a siren. The driver and patient compartments are separated by a partition wall, which increases safety, especially while transporting Covid-19 patients. It also packs iessential equipment including an auto-loading stretcher, medical cabinet, provision for an oxygen cylinder, doctor’s seat and fire extinguisher along with internal lighting, flame resistant interiors and an announcement system.

Powering it is an 800cc TCIC engine which delivers 44 hp of power and has 110Nm of torque.

Tata Motors further adds that the ambulance could be an ideal option for hospitals, nursing homes, government health departments, health NGOs or start-ups.



