Tata Motors gets order for 1,300 commercial vehicles from VRL Logistics

Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries in Africa, the Middle East, South and South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Apr 2022, 03:13 PM
Tata Motors on Thursday announced that it has bagged an order for 1,300 commercial vehicles from VRL Logistics, comprising medium and heavy models as well as intermediate and light commercial vehicle range, suited for logistics operations of the latter.

The logistics firm selected these vehicles on the basis of their drivability, high fuel efficiency and low total cost of ownership, which will enable VRL Logistics to increase its fleet efficiency. “We endeavour to engineer our vehicles to offer the lowest total cost of ownership and our widest service network will ensure best-in-the-industry service support in all corners of the country," said Rajesh Kaul, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Business Unit Vice President - Sales & Marketing.

(Also read | Tata Motors says 20% rise in battery cell cost leading to short-term pressure)

The automaker noted that its commercial vehicles have been designed and engineered on the ‘Power of 6’ philosophy with an aim to deliver driveability, total cost of operations, comfort and convenience, as well as connectivity. Additionally, Tata Motors also offers its flagship initiative, Sampoorna Seva, which is a bouquet of service offerings including repair time assurance, breakdown assistance, insurance and accidental repair time, extended warranty, and other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and upkeep.

Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries in Africa, the Middle East, South and South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries. The company has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, supported by a global network of 103 subsidiaries, nine associate companies, four joint ventures and two joint operations as on March 31, 2021.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

 

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2022, 03:13 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors commercial vehicles
