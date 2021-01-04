Tata Motors delivers Nexon EVs to Haryana Renewable Agency

Tata Motors has partnered with the Haryana Renewable Agency (HAREDA) to deploy Nexon EVs in the state as a part of its tender with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). The handover of the electric vehicles took place in an event held today in the presence of Tarun Kapoor, Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The event also saw the inauguration of an EV charging station. At the same occasion, EESL also signed an MoU with the Haryana government to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the state and strengthen the charging infrastructure.

Tata says it has been playing a proactive role in driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country as well as consistently catering to the evolving needs of customers for electric cars. The company is working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs here through its EV ecosystem - Tata uniEVerse.

Tata Nexon EVs part of fleet of Haryana government

The carmaker has announced that it commanded a market share of 67% in EVs in H1 FY21 with more than 2,000 Nexon EVs plying on Indian roads currently. The Nexon EV is equipped with a powerful 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The EV claims to deliver an anxiety-free long range on a single charge with zero emissions. It comes with dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards.

The Nexon EV further offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features such as remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behavior analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics.