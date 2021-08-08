Tata Motors delivers 35 electric AC buses to Mumbai's BEST

Tata Motors has delivered 35 electric AC buses to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai for its fleet of buses. The buses were flagged off by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at an event on Saturday. The delivery of the buses is a part of an order of 340 Starbus electric buses to be supplied to the undertaking.

The buses are being acquired by BEST under the revised FAME II subsidies of the government. Under the first-ever Gross Cost Contract (GCC) by the entity, Tata Motors will be responsible to build, deploy, maintain and operate the complete charging infrastructure along with the 35-seater buses. The company will deliver the rest of the order in a phased manner, as per the schedule.

The electric AC buses supplied by Tata Motors are equipped with features such as lift mechanism that extends an automated ramp for convenient entry and exit of specially-abled passengers. The buses feature ergonomic seats, spacious interiors, utility provisions such as charging ports and wide entry and exit passages.

The fully battery-powered buses are equipped with Intelligent Transport System (ITS), telematics system, regenerative braking system, amongst other features that allow their efficient and smooth functioning. "The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with BEST and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Mumbai," said Rohit Srivastava, Vice President at Tata Motors.

With procurement of electric buses, BEST aims to electrify its fleet and reduce carbon emissions. Lokesh Chandra, IAS, General Manager at BEST Undertaking, said, "BEST's vision of introducing more and more electric buses will go a long way in reducing the tail-pipe emissions and will benefit millions of Mumbaikars."