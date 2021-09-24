Tata Motors celebrates 10,000 EV customers as Nexon EV shows the way

Tata Motors on Friday announced it now has 10,000 customers for its electric vehicles in the country with the Nexon EV SUV charting a course for itself. The company recently also drove in the 2021 Tigor EV for the individual customer. Crediting the early adopters for encouraging others, Tata Motors underlined that it remains committed to the vision of future in which battery-powered mobility becomes omnipresent.

Tata Motors has a large share - at 70% - in the electric passenger vehicle segment in the country with the Nexon EV finding many takers. In August of this year, the company crossed 1,000 unit volume and reports a strong order book.

The Nexon EV was first launched in January of 2020 and gets Ziptron technology for a better drive performance. While Tigor EV was also made available for fleet operations, the 2021 Tigor EV with Ziptron was launched last month for individual buyers.

Nexon EV is priced at upwards of ₹14 lakh and gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack which helps it have a stated range of 312 kms. The car touches 100 kmph in 9.14 seconds. It has 127 bhp on offer and 245 Nm of torque.

The Tigor EV has a smaller 26 kWh battery which means its stated range is slightly less at 306 kms. It is also more affordable, therefore, and is priced at a starting sticker of ₹12 lakh. It offers 74 bhp and has 170 Nm of torque.