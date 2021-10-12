Tata Motors, along with Jaguar Land Rover, sees over 20% rise in global sales.

Tata Motors has recorded a decent growth in the second quarter this year with its global sales rising by nearly 25 per cent compared to the same three months in the previous year. Tata Motors’ performance globally, which also include Jaguar Land Rover, is notable despite the challenges carmakers are facing to due to the chip shortage crisis.

Tata Motors reported that its global wholesales, which also includes Jaguar Land Rover vehicles, stood at 2,51,689 units, up from 2,02,873 vehicles the carmaker sold last year between July and September. The sales figure includes both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles from the carmaker. The overall wholesale growth year-on-year has been around 24 per cent.

In the first quarter this year, between April and June, Tata Motors had recorded global wholesales figures of 2,14,250 vehicles. This too was a 17 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2020.

Tata Motors’ sales record also shows that when coronavirus forced lockdowns across the world, especially in key markets like India during the first and second Covid-19 waves, the carmaker has fared well compared to a lot of its rivals.

In the passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors sold 1,62,634 units in the second quarter. It is a little over 10 per cent rise compared to the same period last year.

Jaguar Land Rover, which is the British luxury SUV wing owned by Tata Motors, sold 78,251 vehicles during this period. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,944 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 64,307 vehicles.