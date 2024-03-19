Tata inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility near Delhi. Check details

Tata Motors has opened its fifth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) near Delhi, named 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect.' Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors, inaugurated the facility. The company emphasises that the facility utilises environmentally friendly processes and has the capacity to safely disassemble 18,000 end-of-life vehicles annually.

Named 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect,' the facility is purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands

This facility is designed for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles, with a strong focus on employing environmentally sustainable practices. Developed in partnership with Johar Motors, the RVSF is capable of scrapping vehicles of various brands. This inauguration follows the establishment of four previous RVSFs in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, and Chandigarh.

Wagh stated that creating value from scrap aligns with Tata Motors' vision of promoting a circular economy and supports the government's efforts to encourage sustainable automotive practices.

The facility is fully digitalised and features dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling areas for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, respectively. All operations are conducted without paper usage. The facility also includes specialised stations for the safe dismantling of various components, such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases. Each vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process tailored to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Tata Motors asserts that this dismantling process ensures thorough attention to detail, ensuring the safe disposal of all components in accordance with the vehicle scrappage policy.

The Vehicle Scrappage Policy, introduced for the first time in August 2021, aims to phase out old and unfit vehicles across India to reduce vehicular pollution. Older vehicles are known to pollute the environment more than newer models, making this policy crucial for environmental sustainability.

Under this policy, private cars aged more than 20 years and commercial vehicles aged more than 15 years will be deregistered. This step is expected to significantly improve air quality and reduce pollution levels across the country.

