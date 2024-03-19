HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Inaugurates Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility Near Delhi. Check Details

Tata inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility near Delhi. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Mar 2024, 13:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Named 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect,' the facility is purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands
...
Tata Scrappage facility
Named 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect,' the facility is purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices.
Tata Scrappage facility
Named 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect,' the facility is purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices.

Tata Motors has opened its fifth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) near Delhi, named 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect.' Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors, inaugurated the facility. The company emphasises that the facility utilises environmentally friendly processes and has the capacity to safely disassemble 18,000 end-of-life vehicles annually.

This facility is designed for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles, with a strong focus on employing environmentally sustainable practices. Developed in partnership with Johar Motors, the RVSF is capable of scrapping vehicles of various brands. This inauguration follows the establishment of four previous RVSFs in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, and Chandigarh.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
Engine Icon2596.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 13.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mean Metal Motors Azani
BatteryCapacity Icon120 Kwh Range Icon700 km
₹ 88 - 90 Lakhs
View Details
Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door
Engine Icon2596 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 16 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.30 - 9.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
View Details

Also Read : Tata Motors launches its fourth vehicle scrapping centre in Chandigarh

Wagh stated that creating value from scrap aligns with Tata Motors' vision of promoting a circular economy and supports the government's efforts to encourage sustainable automotive practices.

The facility is fully digitalised and features dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling areas for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, respectively. All operations are conducted without paper usage. The facility also includes specialised stations for the safe dismantling of various components, such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases. Each vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process tailored to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Tata Motors asserts that this dismantling process ensures thorough attention to detail, ensuring the safe disposal of all components in accordance with the vehicle scrappage policy.

The Vehicle Scrappage Policy, introduced for the first time in August 2021, aims to phase out old and unfit vehicles across India to reduce vehicular pollution. Older vehicles are known to pollute the environment more than newer models, making this policy crucial for environmental sustainability.

Under this policy, private cars aged more than 20 years and commercial vehicles aged more than 15 years will be deregistered. This step is expected to significantly improve air quality and reduce pollution levels across the country.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2024, 13:58 PM IST
TAGS: Tata tata motors

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.