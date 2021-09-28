Home > Auto > News > Tata Altroz hits major milestone, one lakh units rolled out
Tata Altroz (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Tata Altroz (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Tata Altroz hits major milestone, one lakh units rolled out

1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2021, 11:40 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tata Altroz premium hatchback has reached a production milestone of one lakh units.

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that its Altroz premium hatchback has reached a production milestone of one lakh units within 20 months of its launch. The carmaker rolled out the latest unit of Altroz today from its manufacturing plant in Pune. 

The hatchback from Tata Motors that comes with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating makes use of the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture.

Altroz occupied the second position in the premium hatchback category in the country in FY22 with over 20 per cent market share. Tata Motors sold the maximum volume of Altroz, that is 7,550 units in March of 2021, with an average monthly sale of around 6,000 units in entire FY22. 

 

  • First Published Date : 28 Sep 2021, 11:28 AM IST
