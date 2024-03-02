Suzuki Motorcycle India reports 38% growth in February 2024

Suzuki Motorcycle India has reported 38 per cent growth in February 2024. The brand sold 97,435 units in the last month as compared to 70,621 units in February 2023. The domestic volume in February 2024 increased by 59 per cent to 83,304 units in February 2024 from 52,451 units sold in the same period a year ago. SMIPL’s exports closed at 14,131 units in February 2024 compared to 18,170 units in February 2023.

The brand recently reached a remarkable milestone of producing 1 million two-wheelers within the financial year 2023-24. This milestone marks the full utilization of the plant’s annual production capacity in less than a year. Suzuki Access was the 1 million unit that rolled out of the factory. Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President – Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In February 2024, SMIPL accomplished production of one million units, thus achieving full utilization of the plant’s annual production capacity in less than a year. Furthermore, it continues its strong growth curve for the eleventh consecutive month. These achievements demonstrate the positive sentiment in buyer’s mindset and the support of our valued business partners & dedicated team members. With a focus on customer satisfaction, we aim for sustaining this growth momentum in the future."

Suzuki currently sells Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 and V-Strom SX in India. The scooter lineup consists of Burgman Street, Avenis and Access 125. As of now, Suzuki is only selling two of their big bikes in India. There is Katana and Hayabusa.

The manufacturer is currently working on introducing the V-Strom 800 DE in the Indian market. It was recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Suzuki is using a new 776 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets a bi-directional quickshifter. Suzuki claims fuel efficiency is 22.7 kmpl.

