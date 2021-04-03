Suzuki Motor Gujarat commences production from third unit at Ahmedabad facility

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation, has commenced production from third unit at its Ahmedabad-based manufacturing facility, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said on Friday.

SMG has completed construction of the Plant C and started production from April 2021, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

With production starting at the Plant C, which has an annual production ability of 2.5 lakh units, together with Plant A and Plant B, the total ability of SMG will be 7.5 lakh units, it added.

"Together with MSI's production ability of 15 lakh units, Suzuki's production ability of automobiles in India will be 22.5 lakh units," the filing said.

All automobiles that will be produced in SMG will be supplied to MSI.

Suzuki had established SMG in March 2014, aiming to secure production ability in preparation for the automobile market growth in India, as well as for expansion of exports from the country.

The Plant A started operating in February 2017, and the Plant B and Powertrain Plant in January 2019.

In October 2020, SMG became the fastest production site of Suzuki to achieve accumulated automobile production of 10 lakh units.

"Suzuki will continuously meet the automobile market demand in India, which is estimated to grow further, and also encourage exportation to the global market, thus contributing to the Make in India initiative promoted by the Government of India," the filing said.

