SUV offensive: Volkswagen reveals six new cars at Shanghai Auto Show 2021

Volkswagen has diversified its product portfolio in China by revealing six new vehicles at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, of which five are SUVs. The six new vehicles include ID.6 X, ID.6 CROZZ, Teramont, Teramont X, Golf GTI and Talagon.

While ID.6 X and ID.6 CROZZ are the latest members of the Volkswagen ID. family, all-new models Teramont and Teramont X are additions to the ICE portfolio. The all-new Golf GTI is another world first while the Talagon is the company's biggest SUV so far.

The fully-electric ID.6, made exclusively for China, is based on Volkswagen's MEB platform. The roomy vehicle has a long wheelbase of 2,965 mm and comes with a flexible 6- or 7-seater layout. The aerodynamic and modern exterior of the vehicle is complimented by illuminated front and rear logos that ensure the ID.6 stands out on the road. Full of state-of-the-art technologies, the ID.6 comes with augmented reality head-up display, latest generation Travel Assist and a range of up to 580 km.

With the two new ID. vehicles, Volkswagen plans to expand its electric offensive in China. The company is laying foundation for at least 50 percent of all cars sold in China being electric by 2030. It plans to have a total of eight ID. models in China by 2023.

Volkswagen ID.6 X at the Shanghai Auto Show (AP)

The Teramont family of SUVs has been designed to allow for more touch control functions along with latest advanced driving assist system. The Teramont X is the sportier version that comes with a special R-Line styling that includes high-gloss black trim, lower spoiler and special rear bumper. Both the Teramont models come equipped with either a low-carbon or high-power third generation 2.0-litre turbo-charged engine, churning out a maximum output of 137 kW and 162 kW respectively.

The eighth generation of the all-new Golf GTI now comes as fully-digital and features an even more sporty design. It gets a CNS 3.0 infotainment system, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) featuring driving mode selection and a progressive electric power steering system. Under the hood, there is a 2.0-litre turbo-charged engine with a maximum output of 162 kW (220 hp) and 350 Nm maximum torque.

Volkswagen Talagaon is the biggest SUV from the German automaker unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show.

Finally, Talagon opens up a new segment for the vehicle in China - a fusion of an SUV and an MPV. It comes based on the MQB Evo platform and is 5,152 mm long. The brand's biggest SUV yet features a modern and unique exterior thanks to the lighting package, featuring illuminated door handles and rails as well as illuminated rear logo. The model is equipped with a 2.5-litre V6 engine with the latest DQ501 gearbox and 4MOTION, making it fir for both city and off-road driving.