Volkswagen Talagon is brand's biggest SUV yet, gets a glitzy unveiling in China

German automaker Volkswagen aims to strengthen its footprint in the Chinese SUV market. Aiming at the target, the automaker has unveiled its largest SUV Talagaon at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show.

The Volkswagen Talagaon has been developed by Volkswagen and FAW in China and it is based on the SMV concept that was displayed two years ago. The production-spec Talagaon comes with a slightly updated design but retains the usual silhouette of the SMV concept.

The SUV measures 5,152 mm in length, 2,002 mm in width, and 1,795 mm in height. The SUV comes 112 mm longer, 12 mm wider, and 15 mm taller than the Volkswagen Atlas, which is also sold in China as the Teramont. Both the Talagaon and Atlas come with an identical wheelbase measuring 2,980 mm.

The VW Talagon is underpinned on the MQB Evo platform, the foundation of the Volkswagen AG's compact cars, such as the new Golf, Skoda Octavia, Seat Leon, Audi A3, etc.

The rear profile of the car gets neatly positioned with sleek LED taillights connected by a LED strip.

The car comes with a muscular front profile with LED projector headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. The headlamp housings are connected to the front grille. The muscular front bumper gets a chunky look with lower air intake. The rear profile of the car gets neatly positioned with sleek LED taillights connected by a LED strip.

The dashboard gets a modern design, and hosts a free-floating large infotainment screen, next to a digital instrument cluster.

Inside the cabin, the SUV can accommodate six or seven adults depending on the arrangement. It gets a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, very similar to the Atlas or Teramont. The dashboard gets a modern design, and hosts a free-floating large infotainment screen, next to a digital instrument cluster.

The Volkswagen Talagon will be available with different powertrain options. There will be a 2.5-liter V6 engine coupled to a DSG transmission and 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. Also, there would be a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.