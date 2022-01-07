Story in pics: Kazakhstan protests as prices of vehicle-powering LPG rises 7 Photos . Updated: 07 Jan 2022, 02:12 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/7Kazakhstan is in a state of turmoil after massive protests rocked the western town of Zhanaozen and is now threatening to spread to other parts. The protesters have been demanding a check on rising prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas or LPG which powers many vehicles in the country. (REUTERS) 2/7According to a report in EurAsia, Kazakhstan had started to gradually de-subsidize LPG prices from 2019 in order to allow the market to dictate prices. In recent times, the prices have seen a rise from 60 tenge ($0.14) to 120 tenge ($0.28) per liter. (REUTERS) 3/7Government estimates suggest a majority of vehicles in many parts of the country run on LPG. Protestors have raised concerns over rising LPG prices taking a toll on personal finances and on commodity pricing. Protests in many parts have also turned violent.In this photo, a vehicle is seen burning during protests on a road in Almaty. (REUTERS) 4/7Western Kazakhstan is particularly affected despite being a region that is quite rich in oil and gas. Reports suggest that commodities often have a higher price here because reaching some of the far-flung places here isn't easy and drives up cost. (REUTERS) 5/7The Kazakh government has not just defended the move to move to electronic trading but has also accused many fuel stations of price-fixing. Backers of the government say the protests against LPG prices is only a pretext for some quarters to launch an attack against the government. (AFP) 6/7Protesters are seen taking part in a rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty. Despite conciliatory moves by the government, the anger on the street is very palpable and there is a chance that the government may take a U-turn on market pricing. (AFP) 7/7In the meanwhile, there have been reports of several deaths among both security personnel as well as protestors. (REUTERS)