Story in pics: Kazakhstan protests as prices of vehicle-powering LPG rises

7 Photos . Updated: 07 Jan 2022, 02:12 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Kazakhstan is in a state of turmoil after massive protests rocked the western town of Zhanaozen and is now threatening to spread to other parts. The protesters have been demanding a check on rising prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas or LPG which powers many vehicles in the country. (REUTERS)
According to a report in EurAsia, Kazakhstan had started to gradually de-subsidize LPG prices from 2019 in order to allow the market to dictate prices. In recent times, the prices have seen a rise from  60 tenge ($0.14) to 120 tenge ($0.28) per liter. (REUTERS)
Government estimates suggest a majority of vehicles in many parts of the country run on LPG. Protestors have raised concerns over rising LPG prices taking a toll on personal finances and on commodity pricing. Protests in many parts have also turned violent.In this photo, a vehicle is seen burning during protests on a road in Almaty. (REUTERS)
Western Kazakhstan is particularly affected despite being a region that is quite rich in oil and gas. Reports suggest that commodities often have a higher price here because reaching some of the far-flung places here isn't easy and drives up cost. (REUTERS)
The Kazakh government has not just defended the move to move to electronic trading but has also accused many fuel stations of price-fixing. Backers of the government say the protests against LPG prices is only a pretext for some quarters to launch an attack against the government. (AFP)
Protesters are seen taking part in a rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty. Despite conciliatory moves by the government, the anger on the street is very palpable and there is a chance that the government may take a U-turn on market pricing. (AFP)
In the meanwhile, there have been reports of several deaths among both security personnel as well as protestors. (REUTERS)
