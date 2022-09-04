HT Auto
Home Auto News Special Drive In This State Suspends More Than 12k Driving Licences. Know Why

Special drive in this state suspends more than 12k driving licences. Know why

The Odisha State Transport Authority issued about 24,474 e-challans for two-wheeler riders without helmets on national and state highways from August 16 to August 30.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Sep 2022, 09:34 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose.

The Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) has suspended more than 12,000 driving licences and has collected over 60 lakh as fine during a two-week special drive against drivers who drove their two-wheelers on the highways with helmets. The officials issued about 24,474 e-challans for two-wheeler riders without helmets on national and state highways from August 16 to August 30. An STA official stated that a total of 888 vehicles have been seized for driving without licence as well. 

An official stated driving without helmets is one of the major causes of road accidents and grievous injury across the state. Last year, about 1,308 riders and pillion riders died in road accidents and a majority of them were not wearing helmets. The STA in a release informed that a total of 1,280 people were seriously injured and 747 sustained minor injuries in accidents involving two-wheelers during the period. “The enforcement team of the STA collected 63.98 lac as fine and 12,545 licences have been suspended for riding the two-wheelers without helmet," said the statement.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Delhi govt issues order to make modifications at automated driving test tracks )

Additional transport commissioner Lalmohan Sethi shared that the main goal of the drive was to create a sense of responsibility among the residents in order to prevent road accidents and fatalities. “Due to the continuous enforcement activities, people are using helmets in the urban areas. But unfortunately they are avoiding wearing helmets on highways, where more protection is needed," Sethi was quoted saying in a PTI report.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Assam launches online vehicle registration certificate, DL delivery system )

The official also shared that enforcement drives will be conducted at regular intervals throughout the month due to the coming festival season, the official said. “There will be zero tolerance for violation of traffic rules, drunken driving and others," he added.  

 

 

First Published Date: 04 Sep 2022, 09:34 AM IST
TAGS: Driving licence
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000

Trending this Week

Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
The Ola S1 electric scooter 
Ola S1 electric scooter purchase window to open from September 1
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a design that looks inspired by Volkswagen Beetle.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 fetches over 37,000 orders in just 24 hours. Know where

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

BMW XM patent images leaked, hint at production-ready model
BMW XM patent images leaked, hint at production-ready model
Delhi govt to construct elevated road, flyover, underpass to reduce traffic
Delhi govt to construct elevated road, flyover, underpass to reduce traffic
Watch: Ford Mustang new trunk, GT performance badge teased
Watch: Ford Mustang new trunk, GT performance badge teased
Volkswagen to soon discuss planned Porsche IPO with management
Volkswagen to soon discuss planned Porsche IPO with management
Special drive in this state suspends more than 12k driving licences. Know why
Special drive in this state suspends more than 12k driving licences. Know why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city