Special drive in this state suspends more than 12k driving licences. Know why

The Odisha State Transport Authority issued about 24,474 e-challans for two-wheeler riders without helmets on national and state highways from August 16 to August 30.

The Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) has suspended more than 12,000 driving licences and has collected over ₹60 lakh as fine during a two-week special drive against drivers who drove their two-wheelers on the highways with helmets. The officials issued about 24,474 e-challans for two-wheeler riders without helmets on national and state highways from August 16 to August 30. An STA official stated that a total of 888 vehicles have been seized for driving without licence as well.

An official stated driving without helmets is one of the major causes of road accidents and grievous injury across the state. Last year, about 1,308 riders and pillion riders died in road accidents and a majority of them were not wearing helmets. The STA in a release informed that a total of 1,280 people were seriously injured and 747 sustained minor injuries in accidents involving two-wheelers during the period. “The enforcement team of the STA collected ₹63.98 lac as fine and 12,545 licences have been suspended for riding the two-wheelers without helmet," said the statement.

Additional transport commissioner Lalmohan Sethi shared that the main goal of the drive was to create a sense of responsibility among the residents in order to prevent road accidents and fatalities. “Due to the continuous enforcement activities, people are using helmets in the urban areas. But unfortunately they are avoiding wearing helmets on highways, where more protection is needed," Sethi was quoted saying in a PTI report.

The official also shared that enforcement drives will be conducted at regular intervals throughout the month due to the coming festival season, the official said. “There will be zero tolerance for violation of traffic rules, drunken driving and others," he added.

