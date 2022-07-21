HT Auto
Home Auto News Assam Launches Online Vehicle Registration Certificate, Dl Delivery System

Assam launches online vehicle registration certificate, DL delivery system

The new RC with QR code embedded on it will have additional security features like Guilloche pattern, micro line, watermark and hologram below the top layer.
By : PTI
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 11:55 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

The Assam government has rolled out a new online system for hassle-free issuance of vehicle registration certificate and driving license, without the need to visit transport offices.

Transport Secretary Adil Khan said a new system has been introduced for issuance of QR (Quick Response) code-based registration certificates and driving licence cards, replacing the obsolete chip-based smart cards.

It has been introduced in line with the Union Ministry of Road Transport's notification, he said.

"Due to the new mechanism, there will be no multiple visits to the office of DTOs to submit papers, pay fees and collect the printed Driving License/RCs," Khan said.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The new RC with QR code embedded on it will have additional security features like Guilloche pattern, micro line, watermark and hologram below the top layer.

Khan also said that after one has passed the driving test, the person need not visit the DTO for obtaining the licence as "the process of printing will be done at remote centralised locations and the same will be sent by post within 3-5 days".

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

"The advantages of the QR code embossed driving licence is that any traffic personnel or law enforcement agency can easily verify the antecedents of a card holder by scanning the QR code with mobile phone, and there is no risk of duplication," he said.

The transport secretary asserted that the printing and delivery of RCs at dealer points and driving licences through remote centralised locations will not only eliminate the role of middlemen, but also bring about transparency in the whole system.

"The transport authorities are exuding optimism that around 10-15 lakh motorists will be benefited each year, following the introduction of the new system," Khan added.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: RTO driving license
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Watch: This man changes tyre on a moving BMW in just 1 minute 17.64 seconds
Watch: This man changes tyre on a moving BMW in just 1 minute 17.64 seconds
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Price comparison of two baby SUVs
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Price comparison of two baby SUVs
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory amid Congress protests, Kanwar Yatra
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory amid Congress protests, Kanwar Yatra
Assam launches online vehicle registration certificate, DL delivery system
Assam launches online vehicle registration certificate, DL delivery system
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city