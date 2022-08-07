HT Auto
Delhi govt issues order to make modifications at automated driving test tracks

The driving test tracks' modifications are important as due to candidates failing their driving tests, the pendency is also going up.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2022, 10:59 AM
File photo used for representational purpose
The Delhi government has ordered making modifications at various automated driving test tracks in the city as there have been rising number of instances where people are unable to clear their driving tests, officials told PTI. The modifications have been suggested by a committee that was formed by the Transport Department to look into this matter, and will come into effect from August 8.

The modifications are important as due to candidates failing their driving tests, the pendency was also going up. “There were rising instances of people failing their driving tests due to things that were not concerned with driving," an official said. The issues included the width of the last circle on which two-wheeler drivers had to do spiral maneuvering as it was smaller than the other two circles. For safety purposes, people had to put their feet to the ground, leading them to flunk their test.

(Also read | Delhi govt to seek public feedback for app-based premium bus service)

Usually when people flunk their driving tests, they get a new date in the next week, but due to rising instances, the pendency was also going up, leading to new dates getting delayed. Now, the modification will lead to making the width of the last circle similar to the width of the previous two circles, and people will also be allowed to use their feet.

Another thing decided by the committee includes informing candidates in advance that they have to wear a seat belt while appearing for the driving test. "Many times, candidates did not wear seat belts while giving driving tests and they would be failed. Now it is made mandatory that they will have to be informed in advance that they have to wear seat belts while giving the test," the official said.

A typical driving test track comprises six sections – eight formations, overtaking, stopping at a traffic junction, stopping at the ramp and moving forward without it rolling back, S formation in 120 seconds and parallel parking in 90 seconds. 

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2022, 10:59 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi driving license driving test
