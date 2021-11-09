Skoda Slavia cabin sketch revealed. Booking details, deliveries and more here

Skoda Slavia sedan is the next big launch lined up by the Czech auto maker for India and the company on Tuesday revealed the design sketch of the cabin in the Slavia. Slavia sedan will compete in the mid-size sedan space once launched and will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.

The design sketch of the cabin in Slavia showcases a fluid horizontal dashboard layout with the central display screen sitting in the middle, just above the main AC vents. On either side are circular AC vents while there may be a generous dose of materials in piano black finish to possibly up the luxury quotient. There also appears a storage space for mobile phones on the central unit with a wireless charging option being a big possibility. Multiple cup holders are also visible on the central layout. The steering wheel, while not flat-bottomed, is what one has previously seen in sibling vehicles like Kushaq, complete with mounted controls.

Also expect chrome additions, like on the inside door handle, all around the cabin.

Skoda had also previously revealed the exterior design sketch of Slavia in images which showcased a typical Skoda hexagonal grille flanked by sleek LED headlight units along with L-shaped LED DRLs. The profile of the Slavia will get character lines running across the window line as well the side skirts. The alloy wheels also look new and quite different from the ones shown in the camouflaged version. (Read more here)

Slavia will replace Rapid in the Indian market even if it is promised as a more premium offering. Skoda has also confirmed that bookings for Slavia will be opened by end of the year with deliveries lined up for Q1 of 2022. An official launch is expected come February of next year while the unveiling will take place on November 18.