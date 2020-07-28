Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced the launch of its contactless programme. The new programme allows the customers to choose a Skoda Auto vehicle in a hassle free and convenient manner from the comfort of home.

It supports a live consultation suite and a contactless virtual product demonstration tour which can be accessed via video conferencing over smartphones, tablets and PCs (personal computers). The Czech carmaker has also integrated 80 plus dealerships touchpoints across the country for the same.

Skoda Auto says that the overwhelming response from automobile enthusiasts and brand loyalists encouraged the company to extend the scope of its contactless and digital endeavours further.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “The Skoda Auto contactless programme testifies our commitment to use technology as a tool to stay connected with our customers and deliver an uncompromised sales and service experience, more so in these unprecedented circumstances. The latest initiative provides customers with an opportunity to explore and experience our exciting new range of products from the comfort of their home."

The company says that with its latest MySkoda mobile application, it aims to provides a single window interface between a customer and the brand. The smartphone application is an important part of its efforts to digitize the entire ownership experience.

Speaking of the new MySkoda mobile application, it allows the customers to locate the nearest Skoda facility, book a service appointment as per own's convenience, access service history, calculate cost, accessories shop and itemized billing record, at the same time connect to the company's customer care.