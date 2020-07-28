Two cars appearing to move at more than permitted levels of speed in Montreal, Canada, dramatically crashed one after the other as they happened to come in close encounter with a tow truck. The two drivers in the cars were reportedly racing each other.

The incident recorded in a surveillance video shows that the trailer truck was making a wide turn to enter a parking lot on its right when the cars happened to come in its way. On the two-lane road, the truck was positioned on the left-most lane so as to get enough space to move its heavyweight through the narrow parking entrance.

A video of the incident was posted on YouTube.

The driver of the truck remained motionless for a few seconds before executing his turn, as per an eye witness cited by local news outlet Journal Demontreal. “I was 250 yards from the intersection, and I knew the lights were red on either side at the time. I was supposed to have at least a good 10 seconds to shoot," the 50-year-old truck driver Eric Thibault was quoted as saying.

(Also read: Speeding sedan crashes into a car dealership, damages six parked vehicles)

After coming in the tow truck's way, the first car - black in colour, collided head-on with a fire hydrant on the street and got dragged further. The second car - white in colour, following the black car, collided with a tree. The truck driver defended his move by saying that the young drivers came into his blind spot and were racing at above permissible speed of 100 km/h.

(Also read: Dashcam captures semi-truck flipping and landing on a police patrol car)

An ambulance arrived at the spot but reportedly no hospital transfers were made. Montreal police confirmed that the event did not cause any injuries, the local media outlet reported.