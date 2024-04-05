Shocking: 13-year-old crashes Lamborghini Huracan beyond recognition

A Lamborghini Huracan can go from 0 to 100 kmph in under three seconds. A Lamborghini Huracan has a top speed of 325 kmph and is powered by a mammoth 5.2-litre V10 engine at its core. A Lamborghini Huracan costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy. It is quite a safe assumption then that a Lamborghini Huracan is not for everyone, definitely not for young adolescents. But a 13-year-old in West Vancouver in Canada found this out the hard way when he crashed the supercar while out on a joyride.

The West Vancouver Police Department reportedly got an emergency call on March 25 about a crash involving a Red-coloured Huracan on the Trans Canada highway. When officials from the department arrived at the scene, they did not find anyone inside the tragically-mutilated vehicle. While no injuries or death was a big relief, officials then began the hunt to find who caused the accident.

The search obviously led cops to the owner of the vehicle and it was eventually concluded that a 13-year-old had managed to drive out the Lamborghini. ““The youth and a friend decided to take the car for a drive but were unable to control the car in the dark and rainy conditions. While significant property damage has been done, we are grateful that no one was hurt in the collision," Sergeant Chris Bigland of the West Vancouver Police Department, said.

The Huracan's face has been damaged significantly while the side mirror too has broken off. There is also serious damage to the structure of the car and it is unlikely that the supercar can now be repaired for any form of driving on public roads.

As for the accused youngster, he faces a number of very grave charges for offences ranging from driving without a license, reckless driving and speeding to even the charge of fleeing from the scene of the incident.

First Published Date: