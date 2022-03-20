Select Volkswagen electric cars sold out for 2022: Report

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Volkswagen informed about strong demand for its electric vehicles and it has already sold out some of these vehicles for this year. According to a report by Carscoops, this means buyers interested in EVs may have to wait till 2023 before Volkswagen starts new production.
The company registered an 80 per cent increase in the sales of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.