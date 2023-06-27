Is the iconic Volkswagen Beetle ready for an electric rebirth?

The Volkswagen Beetle has been one of the most iconic models from the brand
The Beetle was manufactured and marketed by Volkswagen between 1938 and 2003. Alas, it finally met the end of the road soon after
But will the push for electrification bring back the trusty model with battery power?
The ID.Buzz based on classic VW buses has been revived, furthering speculation for an e-Beetle
Group CEO Oliver Blume, however, is not interested at the moment
For Blume, the focus is far more on optimisation and profitability than sheer emotion
Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schafer too is not too keen
"There are certain vehicles that have had their day. From where I stand now, I wouldn’t consider it"