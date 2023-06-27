Is the iconic Volkswagen Beetle ready for an electric rebirth?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 27, 2023

The Volkswagen Beetle has been one of the most iconic models from the brand

The Beetle was manufactured and marketed by Volkswagen between 1938 and 2003. Alas, it finally met the end of the road soon after

But will the push for electrification bring back the trusty model with battery power?

The ID.Buzz based on classic VW buses has been revived, furthering speculation for an e-Beetle

Group CEO Oliver Blume, however, is not interested at the moment

For Blume, the focus is far more on optimisation and profitability than sheer emotion

Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schafer too is not too keen

"There are certain vehicles that have had their day. From where I stand now, I wouldn’t consider it"
But the ID.Buzz is still buzzing. For more on the electric take on the iconic bus...
