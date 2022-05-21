HT Auto
Home Auto News Second Rolls Royce Boat Tail Debuts With Paint Inspired By Mother Of Pearl

Second Rolls-Royce Boat Tail debuts with paint inspired by mother-of-pearl

This new Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is one of the three models that Rolls-Royce will ever make.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 May 2022, 11:45 AM
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. (Rolls-Royce)
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. (Rolls-Royce)
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. (Rolls-Royce)
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars introduced the second model of Boat Tail at the Concorso d'Eleganza, Villa d’Este in Italy. This model of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail exterior paint is inspired by mother-of-pearl. The second Rolls-Royce Boat Tail has been entirely hand-built with body panels which have been fashioned from vast, single sheets of aluminium to create the outline which takes inspiration from racing yachts of the early 20th century.

Rolls-Royce shared this exclusive Boat Tail model, which is one of the three models that the ultra-premium automaker will make, has been commissioned by a patron whose family business has grown from the pearling industry. During the process of commissioning, the client presented the team of Rolls-Royce Coachbuild Designers with a selection of four pearl shells which were personally chosen from the client's private collection for their unique colour and complexity. Rolls-Royce said the shells provided the inspiration needed to create the exterior colour. It is one of the most complex bespoke finishes that it has ever made, stated Rolls-Royce.

(Also read | Rolls-Royce introduces Phantom Series II with illuminated grille and disc wheels )

The rear deck of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail features a Royal Walnut veneer which has been inlaid with rose gold-plated pinstripes with a satin-brushed finish to give a sophisticated look. The client selected Royal Walnut due to its property that matures over time and the colour slowly transitions towards a tone of cognac. The front grille of the exclusive car called the Pantheon Grille has been milled from a single, solid billet of aluminium and the Spirit of Ecstasy in rose gold adorns the bonnet.

Head of Coachbuild Design Alex Innes shared this Boat Tail model is truly one-of-a-kind. “Building a motor car by hand offers a new realm of exploration and possibility: we can accomplish things and resolve challenges that normal industrialised methods would prohibit," added Innes. Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Torsten Müller-Otvos said, “Far more than just a beautiful motor car, a coachbuilt creation becomes a legacy that embodies something extraordinarily personal and emotionally resonant for each client. For our designers, too, Coachbuild provides unparalleled creative freedom; opportunities to take design, materials, engineering and craftsmanship to the very highest levels."

 

First Published Date: 21 May 2022, 11:45 AM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Rolls-Royce Boat Tail
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
An employee cleans an imported vehicle at a car showroom in Islamabad.
Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
While the base and S variants of the TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
2022 TVS iQube electric scooter launched: Check prices, specs, features

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Meet Jeep Wrangler-based Militem Ferox500 EUV with 6.4-litre V8 at heart
Meet Jeep Wrangler-based Militem Ferox500 EUV with 6.4-litre V8 at heart
Second Rolls-Royce Boat Tail debuts with paint inspired by mother-of-pearl
Second Rolls-Royce Boat Tail debuts with paint inspired by mother-of-pearl
Watch world's most valuable car, Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, in action
Watch world's most valuable car, Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, in action
Top 10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
Top 10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
India-bound Benelli TRK 502 updated for 2022
India-bound Benelli TRK 502 updated for 2022

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city