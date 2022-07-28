HT Auto
Home Auto News Sebastian Vettel Retires From Formula 1: Read German Driver's Full Statement

Sebastian Vettel retires from Formula 1: Read German driver's full statement

35-year-old German driver Sebastian Vettel, who currently races for the Aston Martin F1 team, will hang his boots at the end of the ongoing season.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2022, 16:52 PM
Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel has announced retirement from Formula 1. (REUTERS)
Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel has announced retirement from Formula 1. (REUTERS)
Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel has announced retirement from Formula 1. (REUTERS)
Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel has announced retirement from Formula 1.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has announced retirement from world's top motorsport championship. He made the announcement ahead of the 13th race of the season in Hungary this weekend. Vettel's Formula 1 career, which started with BMW Sauber in 2007, spanned 15 years with 53 wins, third highest in F1 history behind Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. He won his four F1 world champion titles with Red Bull from 2010-13. He joined Aston Martin last season from Ferrari, with whom he finished runner-up twice in 2017 and 2018. 

Here is Sebastian Vettel's statement on his retirement.

“I hereby announce my retirement from Formula One by the end of the 2022 season. Probably I should start with a long list of people to thank now but I feel it is more important to explain the reasons behind my decision.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl
₹2.43 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz S-coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-coupe
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.75 kmpl
₹2.6 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.85 kmpl
₹2.6 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

“I love this sport. It has been central to my life since I can remember. But, as much as there is life on track, there’s my life off track, too.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

“Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity. I very much believe in identity by who we are and how we treat others rather than what we do.

“Who am I?

“I’m Sebastian, father of three children and husband to a wonderful woman.

“I am curious and easily fascinated by passionate or skilled people.

“I am obsessed with perfection.

“I am tolerant and feel we all have the same rights to live no matter what we look like, where we come from and who we love.

“I love being outside and love nature and its wonders.

“I’m stubborn and impatient. I can be really annoying. I like to make people laugh. I like chocolate and the smell of fresh bread.

“My favourite colour is blue.

“I believe in change and progress and that every little bit makes a difference.

“I am an optimist and I believe people are good.

“Next to racing I have grown a family and I love being around them.

“I have grown other interests outside Formula One.

“My passion for racing and Formula One comes with lots of time spent away from them and takes a lot of energy.

“Committing to my passion the way I did and the way I think it is right does no longer go side by side with my wish to be a great father and husband.

“The energy it takes to become one with the car and the team, to chase perfection, takes focus and commitment.

“My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values, helping them up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say goodbye and, most importantly, being able to learn from them and let them inspire me.

“Children are our future.

“Further I feel there is so much to explore and learn about life and about myself.

“Speaking of the future, I feel we live in very decisive times and how we all shape these next years will determine our lives.

“My passion comes with certain aspects that I’ve learned to dislike. They might be solved in the future but the will to apply that change has to grow much, much stronger and has to be leading to action today.

“Talk is not enough and we cannot afford to wait. There is no alternative. The race is underway.

“My best race? Still to come.

“I believe in moving forwards and moving on. Time is a one-way street and I want to go with the times. Looking back is only going to slow you down.

“I look forward to race down unknown tracks and I will be finding new challenges.

“The marks I left on track will stay until time and rain will wash them away. New ones will be put down.

“Tomorrow belongs to those shaping today. The next corner is in good hands as the new generation has already turned in.

“I believe there is still a race to win. Farewell and thanks for letting me share the track with you. I loved every bit of it."

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2022, 16:52 PM IST
TAGS: Sebastian Vettel Formula 1 Aston Martin
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

MG Motor India confirms upcoming EV, to be priced from around ₹12 lakh onwards
MG Motor India confirms upcoming EV, to be priced from around 12 lakh onwards
Ford unveils 2023 F-150 Lightning pick-up truck purpose-built for police
Ford unveils 2023 F-150 Lightning pick-up truck purpose-built for police
TVS Motor posts highest ever revenue with over 9 lakh units sold in Q1
TVS Motor posts highest ever revenue with over 9 lakh units sold in Q1
Ford Mustang's new-gen iteration confirmed for September 14 debut
Ford Mustang's new-gen iteration confirmed for September 14 debut
Sebastian Vettel retires from Formula 1: Read German driver's full statement
Sebastian Vettel retires from Formula 1: Read German driver's full statement

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city