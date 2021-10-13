Say hello to DreamDrive driver assistance. Lucid Air's answer to Tesla Autopilot

US electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motor has left no stone unturned to challenge the might of EV giant Tesla, and now it has debuted its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) DreamDrive. Featured in the Lucid Air electric sedan, DreamDrive ADAS will challenge Tesla's Autopilot system.

Though Lucid isn't calling it a hands-free system yet, and rightly so, the DreamDrive system comes with over 30 features that assist in driving.

It features 32 sensors including 14 visible-light cameras, four surround-view cameras, five radars and some ultrasonic sensors. All the sensors are subtly integrated into the vehicle's exterior design.

In a video release by the EV maker, it reveals that all sensors will work in tandem with each other like an invisible copilot to the driver, and will be able to detect things the human eye cannot see.

Some other features offered by the DreamDrive ADAS include aiding the driver in high-peed and traffic-packed situations. Its Traffic Jam Assist gets activated at speeds up to 40 mph, and keeps the vehicle centered when lane lines are being covered by heavy traffic. The Auto Park feature helps turn the front wheels toward or away from the curb when parking on a hill.

There is an upgraded version, DreamDrive Pro, which will include LiDAR and might even get a Highway Pilot upgrade in the future that may deliver conditional hands-free driving capability. These updates will eventually be delivered to the vehicle's ADAS system via over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Lucid's solid-state LiDAR sensor will deliver high-resolution data and an ultra-wide field of view so as to support features such as front and rear cross traffic protection as well as autonomous emergency braking. It will also support Surround View Monitoring, that will provide the driver with a 360-degree view of their vehicle, and aid in maneuvering through narrow and tight spaces.

The Lucid DreamDrive Pro package will come standard on the Lucid Air Dream Edition and Grand Touring trims. It will be available as an optional upgrade on the Touring and Pure Lucid Air trims.