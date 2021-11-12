Top Sections
Home > Auto > News > Sales of passenger vehicles fall by 27% in Oct in India due to chip crisis
File photo for representational purpose only.

Sales of passenger vehicles fall by 27% in Oct in India due to chip crisis

1 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2021, 06:00 PM IST PTI

  • Passenger vehicle sales in October stood at 2,26,353 units compared to 3,10,694 units last year.

  • Motorcycle dispatches also dropped by 26 per cent last month to 10,17,874 units, as against 13,82,749 units in the year-ago period.

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined by 27 per cent year-on year in October with semiconductor shortage hitting production of automobile manufacturers, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday. Passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 2,26,353 units, as compared to 3,10,694 units in the year-ago period.

As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches to dealers also witnessed a 25 per cent decline at 15,41,621 units, compared to 20,53,814 units in October 2020.

(Also read | Honda lowers profit outlook for a second time amid semiconductor shortage)

Motorcycle dispatches were also down 26 per cent last month to 10,17,874 units, as against 13,82,749 units in the year-ago period. Scooter sales fell 21 per cent to 4,67,161 units, from 5,90,507 units in the year-ago month, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles categories last month, declined by 25 per cent to 17,99,750 units, from 23,91,192 units in October 2020.

(Also read | Big dip in Maruti Suzuki sales in October as semiconductor shortage persists)

"Manufacturers were banking on the festive season to recover from the severe drop in sales they have faced in the early part of the financial year 2021-22. However, shortage of semiconductors and steep hike in raw material cost have been a major spoilsport for the industry," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

Last month, the total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles stood at 22,14,745 units, down 22 per cent from 28,30,844 units in October 2020. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

  • First Published Date : 12 Nov 2021, 06:00 PM IST