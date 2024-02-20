Russia's Vladimir Putin gifts ‘secret’ car to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un

In a show of growing closeness with North Korean, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently gifted a Russia-made car to Kim Jong Un. The car was described as a ‘clear demonstration of the special personal relations between the two leaders and as the best one.’ Not surprisingly though, details of what kind of car was gifted, how was it transported and what special protective measures does it offer are entirely secretive.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un reportedly travels in super luxury cars ranging from Mercedes limousines, a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Lexus SUV, as per a Reuters report. None of these brands operate any dealerships within the UN-sanctioned country. But while there are means to custom import through multiple channels, the car gifted from Putin is likely to have a special place in the garage. Not that the automotive industry in Russia is much to brag about.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, almost every global automotive brand of repute has shut shop in Putin's country. The auto market here is believed to be going through one of its most challenging phases and while local manufacturers are looking at meeting with the demand, even procuring components has become an arduous task.

Some of the popular Russian car brands include names such as Lada and GAZ. The official presidential vehicle in Russia is the Aurus Senat which replaced a Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman. The Senat is an armoured limousine that is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine. Details are sketchy but it is expected that the vehicle is fitted with a number of safety features for protection against ballistic, missile, chemical and biological attacks.

And although it is likely that Putin may have gifted an Aurus Senat to Kim Jong Un, neither of the two countries have confirmed anything beyond that a vehicle was presented to the North Korean dictator.

