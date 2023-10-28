Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Announces Special Offers For Diwali. Check Details

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces special offers for Diwali. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM
Follow us on:

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced special offers for the occasion of Diwali. The customers can get EMIs starting from just 1,888 and there is an extended warranty for four years or 50,000 km. The Jawa motorcycle line-up includes - Jawa, Jawa 42, 42 Bobber and Perak. The Yezdi motorcycle line-up includes - Roaster, Scrambler and Adventure. The manufacturer says that the offers are available for a limited period.

A look at the new range of Jawa 42.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles recently announced new premium variants for theJawa 42 and the Roadster. The manufacturer made a few cosmetic changes for the new premium variants. The Jawa 42 range now starts at 1,89,142 and the Yezdi Roadster range from 2,06,142 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The Roadster has now been modified to be more touring-friendly. So, the footpegs are now moved forward and the handlebar is taller. The Roadster also gets a few cosmetic upgrades such as a sportier-looking knee recess, a new set of alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish, bar-end mirrors, new handlebar grips and a Raven texture finish over the engine and exhaust.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
₹ 2.18 - 2.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4
₹ 1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
CFMoto 250NK
₹ 1.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
₹ 1.76 - 2.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jawa Jawa
₹ 1.76 - 1.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.40 - 1.41 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The motorcycle also comes with a new set of exhausts from the factory. The manufacturer says that the new exhaust design should have a rorty sound. The new Roadster will be sold in four new colours including three dual-tone themes - Rush Hour Red, Forest Green, and Lunar White, and a solid theme - Shadow Grey.

The new Yezdi Roadster range.

The Jawa 42 now comes with a new dual-tone variant. It gets a new clear lens turn indicators, a new set of alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish and a new dimpled fuel tank. Jawa has redesigned a few elements such as the bash plate, bar-end mirrors and handle-bar.

Also Read : 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror launched at Rs. 2.25 Lakh, gets alloy wheels

Moreover, the engine and exhaust components have been treated with a Raven texture finish that enhances the contrast of the premium dual-tone colourways. Speaking of colourways, the Jawa 42 will now be available in Cosmic Rock, Infinity Black, Starship Blue, and Celestial Copper.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST
TAGS: Jawa 42 Roadster Jawa Yezdi Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS