Royal Enfield opens pre-registrations for Rider Mania 2023

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2023, 13:39 PM
Royal Enfield has started accepting pre-registrations for their annual event for riders - Rider Mania. The event is three days long and will be held from November 24 to 26, 2023 in Vagator, Goa. Rider Mania has become one of the largest events where riders from the whole country gather. The registration fee is 2,500 and it can be done as a single person or as a group.

Image used for representational purpose only.
Image used for representational purpose only.

Last year, Royal Enfield introduced Motoverse and it consisted of five elements - Moto Thrill, Moto Ville, Moto Sonic, Moto Reel and Moto Shop. Moto Thrill consists of the dirt track, slide, trial schools and competitions. The Moto Ville is a place for the culture of motorcycling, says Royal Enfield. Then there is Moto Sonic with multiple music performances. Moto Reel is a platform where riders and non-riders can come together to witness inspirational stories and conversations. The Moto Shop is where the brand will be selling its apparel.

Royal Enfield showcased the Super Meteor 650 at Rider Mania, last year. This year, there is a slight possibility that the manufacturer unveils a more powerful version of the Himalayan. It is expected to be called Himalayan 450. The motorcycle was recently teased by CS Santosh who was there at the Rider Mania 2022 as well. The biggest gripes with the current Himalayan is that it is too heavy and feels a bit underpowered.

With the Himalayan 450, the manufacturer will be solving both these issues. The motorcycle will be using a liquid-cooled engine that is expected to produce around 40 bhp and 45 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 caught in action for the first time ahead of launch

The motorcycle will continue to follow function over form philosophy. So, it will come with an exoskeleton to protect the motorcycle in case of falls as well as it can be used to mount jerry cans for carrying extra fuel. Himalayan 450 will get all LED lighting and the tail lamp will share the space with the turn indicators. The instrument cluster will also be new and will be a digital unit. The motorcycle is expected to come with tubeless spoked wheels as well.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2023, 13:39 PM IST
TAGS: Super Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Rider Mania Motoverse

