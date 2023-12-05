Royal Enfield launches new pre-owned motorcycle business, called Reown

Royal Enfield has launched a new pre-owned motorcycle business initiative called Reown. The new business will be company-operated and it will enable existing and prospective customers to buy or sell their Royal Enfield motorcycles, exchange their motorcycles and upgrade to a Royal Enfield with ease.

Commenting about the launch of RE-OWN, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan said, “We see Reown as an initiative to address the issue of accessibility and trust that customers have when purchasing pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles. With our wide retail network, and an even wider ecosystem of Enfield collectors and workshops, we have the ability to bring together an array of pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles to aspiring riders, ensure thorough checks on the motorcycle for quality and to guarantee and assurance by the brand. We believe this initiative will usher in a new set of customers into Royal Enfield’s class-leading motorcycle line-up, and into our world of Pure Motorcycling."

