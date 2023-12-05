Royal Enfield launches new pre-owned motorcycle business, called Reown

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Royal Enfield has launched a new pre-owned motorcycle business initiative called Reown. The new business will be company-operated and it will enable existing and prospective customers to buy or sell their Royal Enfield motorcycles, exchange their motorcycles and upgrade to a Royal Enfield with ease.
Commenting about the launch of RE-OWN, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan said, “We see Reown as an initiative to address the issue of accessibility and trust that customers have when purchasing pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles. With our wide retail network, and an even wider ecosystem of Enfield collectors and workshops, we have the ability to bring together an array of pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles to aspiring riders, ensure thorough checks on the motorcycle for quality and to guarantee and assurance by the brand. We believe this initiative will usher in a new set of customers into Royal Enfield’s class-leading motorcycle line-up, and into our world of Pure Motorcycling."