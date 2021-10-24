Rolls-Royce teases new Black Badge model ahead of October 28 debut

Rolls-Royce has teased the upcoming model in the Black Badge range that is going to make its global debut on October 28. The luxury automaker showcased the teaser in an animated art form created in collaboration with non-fungible token (NFT) creator, artist, and illustrator Mason London. Rolls-Royce has not divulged any details about the car in the teaser yet.

Rolls-Royce's Black Badge which is the company's first permanent Bespoke series of motor cars saw significant growth after the brand relaunched itself in 2003. This led to the creation of the Phantom model which the auto company called a pinnacle saloon motor car. Following its successful launch, Rolls-Royce, based on a new tone of feedbacks, introduced the Ghost in 2009 that went ahead to become the best-selling Rolls-Royce in history.

Following the success of Ghost, Rolls-Royce created Wraith, a gran turismo, followed by the all-terrain Cullinan. With the introduction of these new models, the luxury automaker ensured that it reached customers that demanded more dynamic cars. With the introduction of the drop-head coupé, Dawn, Rolls-Royce also managed to get itself young customers that pushed it towards more success.

Chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Torsten Müller-Ötvös stated that Black Badge represents a natural evolution for a brand that is defined by a culture of collaboration with its clients. “Black Badge is not a sub-brand. It is an attitude that represents an authentic and confident response to the desires of a new group of clients who proudly practise bold self-expression," he added. The company conveyed that at Rolls-Royce there is no requirement for structured approaches to market research as the brand understands the need of its customers because the execution of the products is achieved through personal collaboration with them.