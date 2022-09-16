Road connectivity between Rajasthan, MP & UP to get impetus with new NH project

Seven new highway projects in Madhya Pradesh are likely to bolster economy while making tourist spots access easier and quicker.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of as many as seven national highway (NH) projects in the state of Madhya Pradesh and has claimed that while inter-state road transport is all set to get a big boost from these, the connectivity between Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will also improve significantly as a result of these.

The total length of these projects is a little over 220 kms and the cost estimate is pegged at around ₹1,128 crore. Gadkari highlighted the numerous expected benefits from these road projects and underlined the need for better highways across the country. “These projects will facilitate the movement of saving fuel. Better connectivity will be provided to take electrical transformers, spices, chanderi silk and tribal art across the country," he said at an event held in Gwalior. “Tourism will be encouraged, employment will be created, due to which the Chambal region will develop and the state will be prosperous."

Tourism could indeed get a boost with the projects expected to make Sanchi Stupa, Chanderi and Shivpuri closer to major cities in the state like Bhopal and Gwalior.

Construction of highways have been gaining momentum although Covid-19 pandemic did slam the brakes for a significant time in 2020. In FY21, the pace was at around 37 kilometers a day but fell to 20.43 km each day in the first four months of this financial year, as per official data. It is expected that with monsoon season beginning to abate, this figure could once again rise and settle at around 30 kms per day in the upcoming months.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

First Published Date: