HT Auto
Home Auto News Road Connectivity Between Rajasthan, Mp & Up To Get Impetus With New Nh Project

Road connectivity between Rajasthan, MP & UP to get impetus with new NH project

Seven new highway projects in Madhya Pradesh are likely to bolster economy while making tourist spots access easier and quicker.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2022, 09:00 AM
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks during foundation stone laying and inauguration program of seven road projects in Gwalior. (PTI)
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks during foundation stone laying and inauguration program of seven road projects in Gwalior. (PTI)
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks during foundation stone laying and inauguration program of seven road projects in Gwalior. (PTI)
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks during foundation stone laying and inauguration program of seven road projects in Gwalior.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of as many as seven national highway (NH) projects in the state of Madhya Pradesh and has claimed that while inter-state road transport is all set to get a big boost from these, the connectivity between Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will also improve significantly as a result of these.

The total length of these projects is a little over 220 kms and the cost estimate is pegged at around 1,128 crore. Gadkari highlighted the numerous expected benefits from these road projects and underlined the need for better highways across the country. “These projects will facilitate the movement of saving fuel. Better connectivity will be provided to take electrical transformers, spices, chanderi silk and tribal art across the country," he said at an event held in Gwalior. “Tourism will be encouraged, employment will be created, due to which the Chambal region will develop and the state will be prosperous."

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tourism could indeed get a boost with the projects expected to make Sanchi Stupa, Chanderi and Shivpuri closer to major cities in the state like Bhopal and Gwalior.

Construction of highways have been gaining momentum although Covid-19 pandemic did slam the brakes for a significant time in 2020. In FY21, the pace was at around 37 kilometers a day but fell to 20.43 km each day in the first four months of this financial year, as per official data. It is expected that with monsoon season beginning to abate, this figure could once again rise and settle at around 30 kms per day in the upcoming months.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

 

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2022, 09:00 AM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari NHAI
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
File photo of Tiago. Used for representation only. 
Tata Tiago EV confirmed, will be India's most affordable electric hatchback
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Road connectivity between Rajasthan, MP & UP to get impetus with new NH project
Road connectivity between Rajasthan, MP & UP to get impetus with new NH project
2023 Maserati GranTurismo revealed with MC20 hypercar's twin-turbo V6 engine
2023 Maserati GranTurismo revealed with MC20 hypercar's twin-turbo V6 engine
In pics: 2023 Maserati GranTurismo revealed with MC20's twin-turbo V6 engine
In pics: 2023 Maserati GranTurismo revealed with MC20's twin-turbo V6 engine
Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Scrambler: Price, specs and features compared
Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Scrambler: Price, specs and features compared
Need of the hour for auto industry to focus on greener alternatives: PM Modi
Need of the hour for auto industry to focus on greener alternatives: PM Modi

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city