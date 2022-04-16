HT Auto
Home Auto News Renowned Actor Mahesh Babu Buys Audi E Tron

Renowned actor Mahesh Babu buys Audi e-tron

Indian Actor Mahesh Babu now owns an Audi e-tron.Audi India launched the Audi e-tron EV in India last year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2022, 02:39 PM
Actor Mahesh Babu with Head of Audi India Balbir Singh Dhillon. (Instagram/Balbir Singh Dhillon)
Actor Mahesh Babu with Head of Audi India Balbir Singh Dhillon. (Instagram/Balbir Singh Dhillon)
Actor Mahesh Babu with Head of Audi India Balbir Singh Dhillon. (Instagram/Balbir Singh Dhillon)
Actor Mahesh Babu with Head of Audi India Balbir Singh Dhillon.

Popular actor Mahesh Babu has taken ownership of an Audi e-tron electric vehicle. The Head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon took to Instagram to share the news. Dhillon posted a picture of the actor with the Audi e-tron and wrote, “Dynamic, inside and out. The future is electric and we welcome @urstrulyMahesh to the #AudiExperience." Audi India launched the electric SUV last year in India. After this launch, the company also brought in the performance-based version of the EV, Audi e-tron GT and Audi e-tron RS GT.

Babu's Audi e-tron appears to be black in colour in the picture that was posted on social media. The picture also shows off the electric vehicle's sleek headlights and an imposing grille with Audi's four rings. The Audi e-tron comes with an electric all-wheel drive. It features a lithium-ion battery pack with 71.2kWh energy. It has a peak power output of 230kW and offers an electric torque of 540Nm. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph from absolute stillness in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 190 kmph.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.42 kmpl
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.18 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹ 45.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar Xe (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.66 kmpl
₹ 46.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Audi teases e-tron Sportback facelift undergoing winter testing)

Audi India is focused to bring electric vehicles into the country and it has been reported earlier that it is considering manufacturing EVs locally here to amp up its volume. Audi had also announced earlier to go all-electric from 2033. Dhillon had earlier said the company is in the process of continuous evaluation to gauge the acceptability of electric mobility in India.

(Also read | Audi sells more than 80,000 EVs, records over 50% growth in EV sales)

Mahesh Babu is an Indian actor who is well-known for his works in Telugu cinema. Babu has done than 25 films, and also won several accolades that include, eight Nandi Awards, five Filmfare South Awards, four South Indian International Movie Awards, three CineMAA Awards, and one IIFA Utsavam Award.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2022, 02:39 PM IST
TAGS: Audi e-tron Audi India Audi EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs rivals: Price comparison
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Renowned actor Mahesh Babu buys Audi e-tron
Renowned actor Mahesh Babu buys Audi e-tron
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as ₹80. More details here
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as 80. More details here
Toyota planning to bring SUV version of Crown sedan, say sources
Toyota planning to bring SUV version of Crown sedan, say sources
Exclusive: Simple One electric scooter bookings cross 55,000 mark
Exclusive: Simple One electric scooter bookings cross 55,000 mark
Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price, features, specs compared
Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price, features, specs compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city