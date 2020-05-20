Home > Auto > News > Renault reaches deal on 5 billion euro state-backed loan: Sources
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault is seen at the Renault automobile factory in Flins as the French carmaker ramps up car production with new security and health measures during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)
Renault reaches deal on 5 billion euro state-backed loan: Sources

1 min read . Updated: 20 May 2020, 11:26 AM IST Reuters

  • Renault, which posted a loss in 2019 and had been struggling with faltering demand even before coronavirus, had already flagged it would seek state aid through this format.

French carmaker Renault has sealed a deal with banks on a 5 billion-euro ($5.47 billion) state-guaranteed loan to help the company to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The state-guaranteed loan, which Renault had been working on for about a month, should be submitted shortly to the board of directors, the sources said, before being approved formally by the economy ministry.

A Renault spokesman was not available immediately for a comment.

The firm, which posted a loss in 2019 and had been struggling with faltering demand before the pandemic, has already flagged it would seek state aid through this format, in a bid to shore up its liquidity.

Other companies such as Air France KLM have also secured bailout deals through state-backed loans, which are funnelled through commercial banks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

