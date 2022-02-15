Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger score four stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Apart from Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, other two cars included in the latest Global NCAP crash test results include Honda Jazz and the fourth-gen Honda City.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 03:50 PM
Nissan Magnite (L) and Renault Kiger (R) during Global NCAP crash test.

Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger have scored four-star safety ratings in the latest crash tests conducted by Global NCAP under its safer cars for India campaign. With the latest crash test results, Global NCAP has hit the milestone of crash testing 50 models for the Indian market.

Apart from Magnite and Kiger, other two cars included in the latest crash test by the agency include Honda Jazz and the fourth-gen Honda City (Read here).

“This is an important milestone moment for our crash testing in India, with fifty models tested to date," said Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General. He added that since crash tests began in 2014, made-for-India vehicles have seen significant progress on vehicle safety design, however, there is scope for improvement. 

(Also read | Combined Global NCAP safety crash test report of Honda City, Jazz, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite)

Nissan Magnite Global NCAP safety crash test result: 

Nissan Magnite during Global NCAP safety crash test

Magnite sub-compact SUV scored four stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The vehicle was tested in its most basic safety specification fitted with two front airbags and ABS. During the assessment process, the SUV showed a stable structure and marginal protection to the driver’s chest.

Global NCAP crash test report stated that the Magnite is, surprisingly, still being sold with a lap-belt in the rear centre seat instead of three point belts, and comes without ISOFIX anchorages for the Child Restraint Systems (CRS). The model also needs to provide Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and side head impact protection as standard. 

Renault Kiger Global NCAP safety crash test result: 

Renault Kiger during Global NCAP safety crash test

Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV, which is based on the same platform as the Nissan Magnite, has achieved four-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The model was tested in its most basic safety specification fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS.

During the assessment procedure, the SUV showed an unstable structure and marginal protection to the driver’s chest, the Global NCAP crash test report stated. The vehicle offers ISOFIX anchorages. however, these are not visible to the consumer as they are covered by the seat fabric.

Additionally, the SUV comes with a lap-belt in the rear centre seat, but without ESC and side head impact protection as standard.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 03:00 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Renault Kiger Nissan Nissan Magnite Global NCAP Honda City Honda Jazz
