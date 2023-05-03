Price slash! Renault Kiger SUV offers more for less now

Against the tide in auto industry, Renault managed to launch a new variant at a lesser price
Renault has updated the Kiger mid-trim with many new features and slashed its pricing substantially
Renault Kiger RXT (O) MT now comes priced at ₹7.99 lakh instead of ₹8.24 lakh
It gets added features like 8-inch touchscreen display, wireless connectivity, LED headlamps among others
This variant of the Renault Kiger SUV also get 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
French auto giant Renault had launched the Kiger SUV in India back in 2021
Initially offered at under ₹6 lakh, Kiger SUV is one of the most affordable in its segment
Kiger rivals the likes of Nissan Magnite in the budget-friendly sub-compact SUV segment
Renault is also offering huge benefits on select variants of the SUV which makes it more affordable now