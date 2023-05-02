Renault Kiger mid-trim becomes cheaper, gets new features
Renault has updated the Kiger mid-trim with a host of features and slashed its pricing substantially. The Renault Kiger RXT (O) MT now comes priced at ₹7.99 lakh, instead of ₹8.24 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Besides the price cut, the Renault Kiger RXT (O) MT now gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, LED headlamps, alloy wheels etc.
Renault Kiger RXT (O) MT now comes with features like LED headlamps, alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen etc.
Renault India also claims that the RXZ trim of the Kiger SUV now comes with benefits of up to ₹10,000 cash. Also, it is being offered with an exchange benefit of ₹20,000. Also, the car is being offered with corporate benefits of up to ₹12,000 and loyalty benefits of up to ₹49,000.
