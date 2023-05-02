HT Auto
Renault Kiger Rxt (o) Mt Becomes Cheaper, Gets New Features

Renault Kiger mid-trim becomes cheaper, gets new features

Renault has updated the Kiger mid-trim with a host of features and slashed its pricing substantially. The Renault Kiger RXT (O) MT now comes priced at 7.99 lakh, instead of 8.24 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Besides the price cut, the Renault Kiger RXT (O) MT now gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, LED headlamps, alloy wheels etc.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2023, 11:12 AM
Renault India also claims that the RXZ trim of the Kiger SUV now comes with benefits of up to 10,000 cash. Also, it is being offered with an exchange benefit of 20,000. Also, the car is being offered with corporate benefits of up to 12,000 and loyalty benefits of up to 49,000.

