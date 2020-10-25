Carmakers Renault and Fiat Chrysler are terminating their production collaboration on vans ahead of the latter's merger with rival PSA Group, Renault's deputy chief executive Clotilde Delbos said on Friday.

In a deal forged under former Renault boss Carlos Ghosn, the French carmaker had been producing Fiat's Talento vans at its Sandouville plant in France.

Delbos told an analyst call on Friday the contract would end and that Renault was looking for new partners.

France's PSA, which makes Peugeot cars, is set to complete its tie-up with Fiat by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

