RedBus starts pre-registration process to track opening of desired bus routes

RedBus has announced that it has introduced a pre-registration feature that promises to help users monitor the opening of their desired bus routes amid the prevailing lockdown across the country and the resultant uncertainties caused by it.

RedBus, the world's largest online bus ticketing platform, informed that the pre-registration feature would enable a user to know when a certain route is open for travel. This could be crucial because while inter-state travel is gradually being opened, there is a certain degree of uncertainty about which state government will permit which buses and between which locations. And because weeks of lockdown have resulted in many being either confined away from their homes or looking at getting back to their loved ones, the pre-registration feature could help in providing a certain definite timeline. According to RedBus' own survey, 59% of travellers indicated that they are planning an outstation travel within one month of travel restrictions being lifted. "The opening of the Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) and private bus operators of each state will likely occur at varying times depending on their control over the COVID-19 pandemic. To help users skip the tedious task of keeping a watchful eye on the resumption of bus services by independent operators and states, the pre-registration feature from redBus, offers convenience through notifications, once the route they seek to travel opens up," a press statement read.

A user will have to provide contact details like phone number and email ID to sign up for the pre-registration facility. He or she will also have to indicate the desired route he or she wishes to travel on. Once registered, the user can share this on social media platforms to help their friends and relatives keep track of their travel plans.

Once services on a particular route resumes, the user will get a notification via email, SMS and push notification which would help him or her make the booking.

CEO Prakash Sangam has said that the feature will help anxious travelers get some idea about when they can undertake their journey. "As we near the end of the nationwide lockdown, we strongly believe that the ‘pre-registration’ feature will go a long way in helping anxious travellers be informed on the opening up of their specific routes and enable them to book tickets conveniently at the earliest possible time," he said.

It is important to note here that there is presently no word on whether the fourth phase of lockdown - scheduled to end on May 31, will be extended.