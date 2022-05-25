HT Auto
Home Auto News Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy Approved To Encourage Adoption Of Evs

Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy approved to encourage adoption of EVs 

Under the Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy, the state will reimburse 5,000 to 10,000 SGST for two-wheeler EVs, depending on the battery capacity.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2022, 12:12 PM
File phot of an electric vehicle being charged at an EV charging station used for representational purpose only.
The Rajasthan government has approved the Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy (REVP) to encourage adoption of electric vehicles in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the policy, hoping that its implementation will reduce the pollution caused by diesel and petrol vehicles in the state. Rajasthan has approved an additional budget provision of 40 crore for the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) reimbursement on the purchase of battery-powered vehicles.

Announcement for the introduction of the Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy was made by Gehlot in the budget for 2019-20, saying that the state government is committed to encourage the operation of all types of electric vehicles. Under the recently approved electric vehicle policy, the state has announced to reimburse 5,000 to 10,000 SGST amount for two-wheeler EVs and 10,000 to 20,000 for the purchase of three-wheeler EVs, depending on the battery capacity of the vehicle. Further, electric vehicles have been kept out of the purview of Motor Vehicle Tax in the state.

(Also read | Delhi govt nearing completion of 100 public EV stations; to operate from July)

The Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy is another step towards the country's goal to accelerate towards electric mobility. Various other states have already introduced or notified their individual and dedicated electric vehicle policies including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

The national capital has been at the forefront of the electric mobility mission in the country, having introduced its EV Policy in August, 2020. Since then, the city has added various private and public charging stations by collaborating with private players. Delhi recently also announced the induction of 150 electric buses in its fleet. The government has also allowed commuters to get to travel free of cost in these electric buses for three days till 26th May while women commuters will get to travel free in these buses for all days.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 12:10 PM IST
TAGS: Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV Policy
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

