HT Auto
Home Auto News Prices Of Commercial Vehicles In Delhi May Go Up As Govt Mulls Hiking Road Tax

Prices of commercial vehicles in Delhi may go up as govt mulls hiking road tax

At present, the road tax on private vehicles in Delhi is up to 12.5 per cent, depending on fuel type and price range.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 06:37 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose only

The prices of commercial vehicles, cars and SUVs in Delhi may go up as the transport department has proposed a hike in road tax of some categories of vehicles in the city, official sources told PTI. In its annual budget 2022-23, the city's government has set a target to collect around 2,000 crore from various taxes and fees including road tax levied on vehicles.

The proposal for raising road tax on specific categories of vehicles has been forwarded by the transport department to the finance department, the PTI report stated. At present, the road tax on private vehicles in the city is up to 12.5 per cent, depending on fuel type and price range.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹ 3.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹ 3.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Datsun Go-plus (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go-plus
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹ 4.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Auto, Ola, Uber taxi strike in Delhi protest CNG price hike)

In a separate development, last week, the Delhi transport department had begun cracking down on small vehicles violating the bus lanes. The department officials have towed away over 50 vehicles parked in the lanes designated for buses, and fined the drivers of these vehicles with 500 fine each. The towed vehicles included small cars, autos, e rickshaws and two-wheelers. The extreme left lane of a road in the city is reserved for plying of the buses only.

The department has deployed 14 cranes to tow away smaller vehicles, and around 35 teams to focus on this crackdown. The drive will be further intensified by deploying more cranes, and roping in civil defence volunteers to help clear the bus lanes at stands and major road stretches.

Currently, 46 major corridors in the city have been identified for implementation of the drive. The initiative will be implemented in three phases, covering 474.91 km in its final phase. Phase-1 of the drive will conclude on April 15, after which it will be expanded to cover the outer ring road and other adjoining areas.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 06:35 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi road tax commercial vehicles Delhi transport department
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

E-mobility platform MoEVing to deploy 5,000 more electric vehicles this year
E-mobility platform MoEVing to deploy 5,000 more electric vehicles this year
Prices of commercial vehicles in Delhi may go up as govt mulls hiking road tax
Prices of commercial vehicles in Delhi may go up as govt mulls hiking road tax
BMW i7 EV to offer 31-inch, 8K theater screen for rear-seat entertainment
BMW i7 EV to offer 31-inch, 8K theater screen for rear-seat entertainment
Tesla Autopilot sends alarm bells ringing as ‘disaster waiting to happen’
Tesla Autopilot sends alarm bells ringing as ‘disaster waiting to happen’
Jeep Compass all-black Night Eagle trim launched. Check what's new
Jeep Compass all-black Night Eagle trim launched. Check what's new

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city