Prices of commercial vehicles in Delhi may go up as govt mulls hiking road tax

At present, the road tax on private vehicles in Delhi is up to 12.5 per cent, depending on fuel type and price range.

The prices of commercial vehicles, cars and SUVs in Delhi may go up as the transport department has proposed a hike in road tax of some categories of vehicles in the city, official sources told PTI. In its annual budget 2022-23, the city's government has set a target to collect around ₹2,000 crore from various taxes and fees including road tax levied on vehicles.

The proposal for raising road tax on specific categories of vehicles has been forwarded by the transport department to the finance department, the PTI report stated. At present, the road tax on private vehicles in the city is up to 12.5 per cent, depending on fuel type and price range.

(Also read | Auto, Ola, Uber taxi strike in Delhi protest CNG price hike)

In a separate development, last week, the Delhi transport department had begun cracking down on small vehicles violating the bus lanes. The department officials have towed away over 50 vehicles parked in the lanes designated for buses, and fined the drivers of these vehicles with ₹500 fine each. The towed vehicles included small cars, autos, e rickshaws and two-wheelers. The extreme left lane of a road in the city is reserved for plying of the buses only.

The department has deployed 14 cranes to tow away smaller vehicles, and around 35 teams to focus on this crackdown. The drive will be further intensified by deploying more cranes, and roping in civil defence volunteers to help clear the bus lanes at stands and major road stretches.

Currently, 46 major corridors in the city have been identified for implementation of the drive. The initiative will be implemented in three phases, covering 474.91 km in its final phase. Phase-1 of the drive will conclude on April 15, after which it will be expanded to cover the outer ring road and other adjoining areas.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: