Post buying 9.2% stake, Tesla CEO Elon Musk puts poll for edit button on Twitter

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal also replied to Elon Musk's poll on having an edit button on Twitter. He asked users to vote carefully.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday posted a Twitter poll asking his more than 80 million followers whether they need an edit button for their tweets on the micro-blogging platform. "Do you want an edit button?" Musk asked in the tweet, which has two options - ‘yes’ and 'no'.

The poll comes after the 50-year-old entrepreneur disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter a day before, worth nearly $3 billion. He bought approximately 73.5 million shares, becoming the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder. The revelation came just a week after Musk hinted that he might shake up the social media industry (Read full report here).

Musk's Twitter edit button poll has garnered more than 15 lakh votes at the time of filing the report, with 74.6% people having voted in affirmation for an edit button on the social media platform and 25.4% having voted in negative. The poll also drew a comment from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal who highlighted that the consequences of the poll will be important, and asked Twitter users to vote with discretion. "Please vote carefully," he said.

However, Twitter has already been working on the edit button for tweets. On April 1, the company had posted a message on its official account, saying it was working on the long-awaited "edit" feature. When asked if the tweet was a joke, the company had then said, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

Musk has been a prolific Twitter user and has gathered over 80 million followers since joining the site in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements, including teasing a go-private deal for Tesla that landed him in trouble with regulators.

He has also been a major critic of the micro-blogging platform. The entrepreneur had last month put up a poll, asking his followers whether the social media platform adheres to the principles of free speech. However, at the moment, it is not clear what is Musk planning with this large shareholding in Twitter.

